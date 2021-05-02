Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Black Stone Minerals worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSM opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

