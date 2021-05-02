KeyCorp Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $18.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $17.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,681.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $84.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

