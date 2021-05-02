KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after buying an additional 202,566 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 342,719 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

