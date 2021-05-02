KeyCorp Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $220.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.89. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.