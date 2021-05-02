Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

