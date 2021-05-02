Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $10.28 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

