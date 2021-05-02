KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

