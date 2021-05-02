Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFY. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 251.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.