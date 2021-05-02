Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE KRA opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 273,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 307,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $10,422,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

