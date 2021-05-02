Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.75 ($95.00).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN stock opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.35. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -28.74.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.