Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.45 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $604.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

