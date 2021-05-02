Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after buying an additional 165,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

