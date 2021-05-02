Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 12th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Lancashire has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit