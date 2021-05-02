Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.