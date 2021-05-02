Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSEA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

LSEA stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned 0.69% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

