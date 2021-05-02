Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 970.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126,356 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

