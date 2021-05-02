Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 413.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after acquiring an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

