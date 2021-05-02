Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.91. Laureate Education shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 11,255 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 56.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
