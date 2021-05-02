Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.91. Laureate Education shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 11,255 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 56.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

