Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

