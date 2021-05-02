Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,620 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.