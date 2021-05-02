LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.94 ($161.11).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.40. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

