Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 26.0% in April

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEJU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 80,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,905. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

