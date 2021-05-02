LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $65.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

LMAT opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit