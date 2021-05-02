LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $65.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

LMAT opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

