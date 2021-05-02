LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $37 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.88 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $555,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.