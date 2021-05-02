LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $165.78 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,049,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

