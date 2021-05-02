Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,160,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 21,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,129,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.