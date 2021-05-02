Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post sales of $165.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.56 million to $167.20 million. Life Storage reported sales of $146.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $686.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $670.90 million to $699.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $733.19 million, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.06. 393,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,754. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 146,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

