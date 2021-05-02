Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Tops $140,638.71

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $140,638.71 and $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,172.55 or 1.00190747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00220452 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001762 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.