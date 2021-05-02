Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

LOB stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 263,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.