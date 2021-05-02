LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. LKQ has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

