loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LDI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

LDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

