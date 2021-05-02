loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LDI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
