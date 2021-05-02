Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Update

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LTUS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

