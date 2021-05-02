Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Luminex makes up 2.2% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $6,045,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

