Lutz Financial Services LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.26 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.