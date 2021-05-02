Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LXFR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LXFR opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $615.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth $2,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Luxfer by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

