LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.