Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in April

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Man Wah in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.