Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 42.6% in April

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 679,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 823.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $766.50 million, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

