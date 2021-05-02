Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Marriott International stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

