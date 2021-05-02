MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.85 Million

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $138.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $139.70 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $102.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $503.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $4,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 346,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $537.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.