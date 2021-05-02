Matrix AI Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.83 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and $1.83 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

