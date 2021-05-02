MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. 3,030,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.