Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Meggitt

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

The Fly

