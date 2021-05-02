Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.