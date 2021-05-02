Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $635.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $659.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

