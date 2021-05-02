Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

MBIN stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.