Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.480-6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.80 billion-$53.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.51 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

MRK stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,225,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

