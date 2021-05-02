Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIVO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $844.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $2,039,079.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $3,175,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.