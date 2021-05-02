Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 394,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

