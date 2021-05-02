Meritage Portfolio Management Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $177.80 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.